Rami Chuene: Con artists of the industry have found a new excuse to not pay artists

The star has been a vocal advocate for artists' rights, especially after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the stay-at-home order late last month to try to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Rami claimed dodgy practices in the industry at the moment had artists' money “on lockdown too”.

Sharing an example of a strategy some are using not to pay artists, Rami wrote: "Due to the lockdown, we were not able to process payment for the invoice you submitted in November 2019'.

“The con artists of the entertainment industry have found a new excuse to not pay artists for work done. They have our money on lockdown too,” she wrote.

Rami then shared a thread about how the industry works and how the restrictions are impacting each sector.