Tim Modise: In SA, laws and rules are for everyone except those who make them
Radio veteran and media mogul Tim Modise has added his voice to those slamming politicians breaking the law, after communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was pictured having lunch with former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana during the lockdown.
The picture, showing the two politicians and several others having lunch together, was posted to Manana's Instagram page recently. The caption read: "It was great to host a former colleague and dear sister Cde Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on her way back from executing critical essential services.”
The post was later deleted after it was shared widely on social media.
The lunch is in violation of lockdown regulations, making it a criminal offence.
In the wake of widespread backlash president Cyril Ramaphosa has placed minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpaid.
Before the presidency's announcement on Wednesday morning, Modise tweeted that not everyone was held to the same rules and laws in SA.
"In South Africa, rules and laws are for everybody else except for those who make them," he wrote.
TV presenter Sizwe Dhlomo also weighed in, writing: "I don’t know what’s worse, breaking the law to visit your friend or your friend posting it on social media!"
He mocked Manana for exposing himself with the post.
In a statement, Manana claimed that Ndabeni-Abrahams was picking up a donation of masks and protective gear from his home when he asked her to stay for lunch.
Dhlomo noted the explanation but questioned why Manana had not just edited his original post to reflect the context of the meeting, rather than delete it .
Former Isidingo actor and social advocate Jack Devnarain lambasted both politicians and called on the minister to account for the meeting.
"This is rubbish. The statement should not have to come from Manana, but from the minister herself. She is the object of the enquiry and can be questioned based on her response. Manana's 'team' could have made the delivery on her request. This is a wilful violation of the lockdown," he wrote.
