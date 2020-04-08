Tim Modise: In SA, laws and rules are for everyone except those who make them

The picture, showing the two politicians and several others having lunch together, was posted to Manana's Instagram page recently. The caption read: "It was great to host a former colleague and dear sister Cde Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on her way back from executing critical essential services.”

The post was later deleted after it was shared widely on social media.

The lunch is in violation of lockdown regulations, making it a criminal offence.

In the wake of widespread backlash president Cyril Ramaphosa has placed minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpaid.