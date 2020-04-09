Actor and musician Kope 'Tswyza' Makgae on the effects of lockdown
With just days to go until the nationwide lockdown is possibly lifted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Kope “Tswyza” Makgae has revealed how the pandemic has paused his life in more ways than one.
The actor, rapper and funnyman revealed to TshisaLIVE how the lockdown has affected his livelihood.
“It's obviously affected my other streams of income, from bookings as an artist [or] MC and for guest appearances. Also because I own a film and TV academy, my students can't attend classes and other business ventures are deadlocked.”
The Generations: The Legacy actor explained that with production being halted on all soapies, the uncertainty could prove disastrous for TV productions because they constantly have to cover episodes ahead.
“This means that actors that get paid per call don't get an income. The bigger threat is the health of our cast and crew members that complete the production,” he said.
Like most of the country, Tswyza has tried to keep the ball rolling by staying creative.
“It's important for me to constantly keep productive and proactive. I pride myself in planning ahead and creating my own opportunities, so this period has helped me research and resource possible projects, make necessary appointments and put pen to paper for proposals,” he said.
“This pandemic is both a gift and a curse. The curse is obvious, but the gift is taking time off to bond with family and catch up with your mind and body, gain perspective and count your blessings.
“This period has also given me a chance to sleep and actually dream — and the dream is producing my own movie. I'm gonna hit the studio.”
Tswyza added that he hoped this period has taught artists and celebs to love and respect their fans, as their livelihood is dependent on their support.
“I believe this period will help artists gain humility and respect their fans — because truthfully, our livelihood is dependent on their support,” he said.
He concluded the interview with a shout-out to his fans for their support: “I still reflect on my position, growth and debit orders, which make me appreciate your support more. I'll never be a celebrity, just your friend on TV. Keep striving and wanting more, without cutting corners. Cry, freak out and get frustrated — but never stop.”