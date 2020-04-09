Actor and musician Kope 'Tswyza' Makgae on the effects of lockdown

With just days to go until the nationwide lockdown is possibly lifted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Kope “Tswyza” Makgae has revealed how the pandemic has paused his life in more ways than one.

The actor, rapper and funnyman revealed to TshisaLIVE how the lockdown has affected his livelihood.

“It's obviously affected my other streams of income, from bookings as an artist [or] MC and for guest appearances. Also because I own a film and TV academy, my students can't attend classes and other business ventures are deadlocked.”

The Generations: The Legacy actor explained that with production being halted on all soapies, the uncertainty could prove disastrous for TV productions because they constantly have to cover episodes ahead.