Cassper on lockdown: You know what sucks more than staying home? Dying!

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has urged people to take the advice of staying at home seriously as Covid-19 is a life-threatening disease.

The rapper, who's enjoying being at home with his family while exploring social platforms such as TikTok and playing Fifa 20 with various celebs, shared his views on Twitter about how important it was not to take the virus lightly.

“Everybody got some smart sh*t to say about corona, Covid-19. I just wanna survive this sh*t with my family and get back to living the rest of my life as normal as possible. I'm not a scientist so ha ke di kene. Tell us when it's safe, Mr President. Until then, we shall stay home.”