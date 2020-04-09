TshisaLIVE

Cassper on lockdown: You know what sucks more than staying home? Dying!

09 April 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest wants his fans to know just how serious the coronavirus really is.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has urged people to take the advice of staying at home seriously as Covid-19 is a life-threatening disease.

The rapper, who's enjoying being at home with his family while exploring social platforms such as TikTok and playing Fifa 20 with various celebs, shared his views on Twitter about how important it was not to take the virus lightly.

“Everybody got some smart sh*t to say about corona, Covid-19. I just wanna survive this sh*t with my family and get back to living the rest of my life as normal as possible. I'm not a scientist so ha ke di kene. Tell us when it's safe, Mr President. Until then, we shall stay home.”

Cassper said people could infect others if they were reckless and refused to stay home.

“You know what sucks more than staying home? Dying! Or infecting your loved ones and having them suffer for your actions. Stay home, broski. Boredom is way better than death or getting arrested.”

Last month Mufasa revealed that he couldn't watch crowds on TV without getting anxious.

Corona got me messed up. I can't even watch TV any more. I'm looking at these people touching and I'm like, 'These dumb f***s - they gonna kill us!” he wrote in a tweet.

