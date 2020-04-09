Here’s a look at Andile Mpisane’s million-rand music video

Months after asking his mom, businesswoman Shawn Mkhize, for R1mi to fund a music video, Andile Mpisane has finally released the highly anticipated project.

Fans of Ma Mkhize’s reality show watched in shock last month when Andile asked his mom to relax and trust him to make the perfect video for his single Umcimbi. He promised not to waste the money and said he would pay it back with interest.

“In the music video, I will receive a call from Distruction Boyz's Que and Goldmax, as well as Madanon. However, they will call me at different places. They'll tell me: 'Andile, there's a party here'. I will arrive at the party in a helicopter and then we will do extraordinary things there,” Andile explained to his mom.

And the video sticks close to the brief, delivering that #RichLife.