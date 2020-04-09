Here’s a look at Andile Mpisane’s million-rand music video
Months after asking his mom, businesswoman Shawn Mkhize, for R1mi to fund a music video, Andile Mpisane has finally released the highly anticipated project.
Fans of Ma Mkhize’s reality show watched in shock last month when Andile asked his mom to relax and trust him to make the perfect video for his single Umcimbi. He promised not to waste the money and said he would pay it back with interest.
“In the music video, I will receive a call from Distruction Boyz's Que and Goldmax, as well as Madanon. However, they will call me at different places. They'll tell me: 'Andile, there's a party here'. I will arrive at the party in a helicopter and then we will do extraordinary things there,” Andile explained to his mom.
And the video sticks close to the brief, delivering that #RichLife.
Andile also enlisted the help of Idols SA judge and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo to get those smooth moves on lock.
The video is already a hit with fans, having been viewed over 500,000 times in less than a week.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Andile said the steep price tag was justified.
“I asked my mother for R1m because I wanted to shoot a good-quality music video, which I shot with Distruction Boyz and Madanon. It has a helicopter, flashy car and hot girls,” he said at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards last month.