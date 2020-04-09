'I'll miss him every day'- Thabo 'Leshole' Mkhabela devastated by Charles 'Big Boy' Maja's death

Skeem Saam actor Thabo Mkhabela has been left heartbroken by his close friend and co-star Charles Maja's death.

Charles died on Thursday in Limpopo, after suffering a stroke at the age of 54.

Thabo, who plays the role of Charles' son Leshole on the popular SABC1 drama, was still in shock when TshisaLIVE spoke to him just hours after his friend's death.

Holding back tears, Thabo said that he had gone through a rollercoaster of emotions since getting a call on Thursday morning telling him that Charles had died.

“I went from being hurt to disbelief. Brah, I was hurt. It was so painful,” he said.