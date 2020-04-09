Minnie Dlamini’s lockdown troubles: 'We sold our home and we haven't found another'

The problem is, while the sale was finalised, the process to purchase their new home was only about to begin and now it can't.

Minnie took to her Insta Stories to share her anxiety over the situation.

“I just realised that we are officially homeless. We sold our house, everything has been finalised but we haven't found another house because of lockdown,” she said on a live video with the sticker, 'I am not panicking'.”

The TV presenter and businesswoman has been sharing her experience of the lockdown with her fans, including how the change of pace had forced her to deal with the grief of losing her brother, Khosini.