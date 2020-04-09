TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini’s lockdown troubles: 'We sold our home and we haven't found another'

09 April 2020 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Minnie Dlamini revealed that she and her hubby have sold their house.
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

Covid-19 has left people all over the world in great uncertainty as the plans they had for the year have been forcefully placed on hold, delayed or completely ruined and Minnie Dlamini and her husband Quinton Jones have found themselves “homeless”.

The couple are not out on the streets, however they are homeless in the sense that they had just completed the sale of their house when the coronavirus pandemic hit and resulted in the nationwide lockdown. 

The problem is, while the sale was finalised, the process to purchase their new home was only about to begin and now it can't.

Minnie took to her Insta Stories to share her anxiety over the situation.

“I just realised that we are officially homeless. We sold our house, everything has been finalised but we haven't found another house because of lockdown,” she said on a live video with the sticker, 'I am not panicking'.”

The TV presenter and businesswoman has been sharing her experience of the lockdown with her fans, including how the change of pace had forced her to deal with the grief of losing her brother, Khosini.

Minnie Dlamini opens up about grief and heartbreak: I am not coping

"The pain is unbearable! I don't know what to do, kubuhlungu," she said.
1 week ago

However, while TV gigs may be on hold, Minnie the businesswoman has been hard at work. She is helping fight Covid-19 with the launch of her own range of hand sanitisers.

Speaking to Sowetan, Minnie explained that in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, she's added alcohol-based sanitisers to her signature MD Skincare range.

“It is something that was in the pipeline as a way to grow and diversify the MD product offering.

“With the emergence of the pandemic, we sought to steamroll the roll-out of the sanitisers to help with prevention and further the efforts by government and other business to create access to them and promote hygiene,” Minnie said.

The products launched last year already include body wash, soap and lotion. 

View this post on Instagram

Keep it clean 🧼 @mdbodysa 💎

A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on

