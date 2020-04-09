Moja Love donates R200K to V-Mash’s family

Moja Love has pledged to donate R200,000 to Vinolia “V-Mash” Mashego's family to help them bury the star and look after her children.

The channel’s CEO Aubrey Tau announced the decision in statement on Wednesday, and paid tribute to the presenter, who hosted Bheka S'kubambile on Moja Love before her death.

“To show how much we treasured Vinolia Mashego's contribution to the Moja Love family, the channel has decided to donate R200,000 to her family in order the ease them of the pain of having to deal with the stress of scrambling for resources to bury our talented presenter,” he said.