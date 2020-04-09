TshisaLIVE

Simphiwe Dana believes Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams backlash is 'way too hectic'

09 April 2020 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Simphiwe Dana says people have been 'extra' harsh in their judgement of the minister.
Simphiwe Dana says people have been 'extra' harsh in their judgement of the minister.
Image: Via instagram

Social media users have not been forgiving of people who break lockdown rules, however songstress Simphiwe Dana believes the backlash towards minister of communications, telecommunications & postal services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is “too hectic”. 

The minister came under fire after she violated lockdown regulations by having lunch with former deputy minister of education Mduduzi Manana. Pictures of the lunch were shared by Manana on social media, but later deleted.

The incident infuriated many, who have been confined to their homes out of respect for lockdown regulations. They took to social media platforms, demanding that the minister be held accountable for her actions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that Ndabeni-Abrahams had been put on two months' special leave, one of them without pay. She also publicly apologised for her actions.

Simphiwe was one of the few people who had a slightly different take on the debacle.

While she definitely did not condone the minister's actions, she felt the backlash Ndabeni-Abrahams received, when compared to other alleged transgressions by her male counterparts, was “too hectic”. 

I do feel like black women get the brunt of the hate. Yes, she was wrong. But the backlash is way too hectic. She didn’t go to a crowded area and sneeze. (African Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth) Meshoe wasn’t treated like this. And he put our president at risk, knowingly.

“Also, I’m not defending Stella, I’m just noting the disproportionate treatment. Meshoe put our president and other important diplomats at risk,” Simphiwe added.

Meshoe tested positive for Covid-19 last month after participating in a religious gathering in the Free State where five international guests subsequently tested positive for the virus.

TimesLIVE quoted the party's deputy president, Wayne Thring, as saying that Meshoe displayed no symptoms and was not aware of the health status of the visitors when he later attended a briefing of political party leaders with Ramaphosa.

MORE

Simphiwe Dana: ‘If shops are open and seen as an essential service, street vendors must be regarded as the same’

"I agree that if shops are open and seen as an essential service, street vendors must be regarded as the same."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Covid-19 outbreak delayed Simphiwe Dana's new album release

Coronavirus has forced Simphiwe Dana fans to wait a bit longer for her album
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Simphiwe Dana considers 'gracefully bowing out' after dropping 'Bamako'

Simphiwe told her fans not to despair just yet...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Simphiwe Dana gets real about how she chooses to social distance

"We all have the same 24 hours Twitter" rubbed her up the wrong way.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Thando Thabethe spills the tea on leaving 5FM TshisaLIVE
  2. Letoya Makhene confirms new romance with Joburg businesswoman TshisaLIVE
  3. Rami Chuene: Con artists of the industry have found a new excuse to not pay ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I've promised to be there for her son' - V-Mash's family 'devastated' by her ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Tributes pour in for former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA to borrow R19bn from Brics bank to help fight Covid-19
After a 76-day lockdown, people leave Wuhan as airport reopens
X