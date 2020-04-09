TshisaLIVE

Skeem Saam actor Charles 'Big Boy' Maja has died

09 April 2020 - 15:35 By Chrizelda Kekana and Kyle zeeman
Charles Maja plays the role of Big Boy on Skeem Saam.
Charles Maja plays the role of Big Boy on Skeem Saam.
Image: Supplied/SABC

Skeem Saam actor Charles Maja has died, the production's publicist Sumaya Mogola confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Thursday afternoon.

The veteran actor, who was known and loved for his role as Big Boy Mabitsela on the popular SABC1 soapie, suffered a stroke on Thursday morning in Limpopo and died aged 54.

“Unfortunately it is true. He passed away this morning in Limpopo. He suffered a stroke. His daughter confirmed the news to us. The family is devastated,”  Mogola said.

The actor has had extensive roles on radio dramas at Thobela FM. However, he stole the hearts of Mzansi as the overprotective father to his on-screen son Leshole (played by Thabo Mkhabela) on Skeem Saam.

Mahlakung e wele ka mahlong. Moraloki wa tshwantshetso tsweledi ya Mahlakung o robetše boroko bjo bogolo. Mahlankga...

Posted by Thobela FM Yaka on Thursday, 9 April 2020

MORE

Why do Skeem Saam writers seem to hate Big Boy and Leshole so much?

Like it does so often for the pair, it all went horribly wrong.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Fans threaten to boycott Skeem Saam if Octavia ends up scamming the Mabitselas

They seem serious this time
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

IN MEMES | Oh no! Is Octavia about to scam Big Boy & Leshole?

All Skeem Saam viewers want is to see Big Boy and Leshole live happily ever after!
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

IN MEMES | Leshole & Big Boy need to have 'the talk' before it's too late

'Skeem Saam' viewers are crossing their fingers for Leshole because wow... kubi!
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Thando Thabethe spills the tea on leaving 5FM TshisaLIVE
  2. Letoya Makhene confirms new romance with Joburg businesswoman TshisaLIVE
  3. Rami Chuene: Con artists of the industry have found a new excuse to not pay ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I've promised to be there for her son' - V-Mash's family 'devastated' by her ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Tributes pour in for former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA to borrow R19bn from Brics bank to help fight Covid-19
After a 76-day lockdown, people leave Wuhan as airport reopens
X