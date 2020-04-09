TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Karlien van Jaarsveld’s baby boy is the cutest thing you’ll see today

09 April 2020 - 19:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Musician Karlien van Jaarsveld loves being a mommy.
Image: Via Instagram

Musician Karlien van Jaarsveld shared some snaps of the latest addition to her family, Johannes Samuel, on her Instagram, and he's the cutest bundle of joy you'll see today.

The musician and her beau Joe Breytenbach welcomed her son last week and Karlien has been home since then, enjoying being a mommy to her brood.

John Samuel was born on April 1, 2020, at 37 weeks, and it's not an April fool (joke). He so perfect and healthy!” she said when she introduced him to the world.

Baby Johannes arrived a few weeks early and his mother said being able to take him home after just three days was a big blessing.

“I think only moms who have had to leave premature babies in hospitals and go home empty-handed will be able to understand what joy and massive privilege this is! God is always gracious and good, no matter if my baby stays in the hospital and whether I can take him home with me. He still remains good.”

Karlien also has three other children, Elah, two, and twins Daniel and Eliah, who are five. The twins are from Karlien's previous marriage to former rugby player Derick Hougaard.

The mother of four has been enjoying spending time with her bundles of joy and little Johannes might just be one of the cutest lil boys we've seen.

Peep for yourself:

