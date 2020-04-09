TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Da L.E.S doing this Tiger King song will make your lockdown

09 April 2020 - 10:23 By Jessica Levitt
L.E.S could totally make an appearance on Tiger King's next season.
Image: Instagram/Da L.E.S

Hit Netflix show, Tiger King, has the world here for bleached mullets, multiple marriages and outrageous conspiracy theories involving murder plots, tigers eating husbands and threats on public platforms.

It's so redneck and outlandish, that it became an instant hit.

So it wasn't going to be long before someone in SA poked fun at Joe Exotic and Carol Baskin.

And that person is Da L.E.S. 

Wearing a vest, cowboy hat and mowing his lawn, L.E.S nailed the part.

P.S. If you're lost and have no idea what we're talking about, make sure you add Tiger King to your lockdown watch list. Seriously. It's the most unbelievable, best trash thing you'll watch.

Enjoy, all you cool cats and kittens.

