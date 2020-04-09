Worldwide! DJ Zinhle to host her own Beats 1 One mix

Just months after dominating local charts and scooping the Song of the Year award for 2019 with Umlilo, DJ Zinhle is again showing off her talent on the world stage with a One Mix on Apple's Beats One radio.

The star is set to entertain a global audience on Friday when she hits the decks for the station on Apple Music.

She joins a prestigious list of world DJs who have mixed for the station, including Calvin Harris, Moby, Nora En Pure, Prince Kaybee and Black Coffee.

Fans can tune into the mix right here at 7am on Friday morning.