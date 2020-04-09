Worldwide! DJ Zinhle to host her own Beats 1 One mix
Just months after dominating local charts and scooping the Song of the Year award for 2019 with Umlilo, DJ Zinhle is again showing off her talent on the world stage with a One Mix on Apple's Beats One radio.
The star is set to entertain a global audience on Friday when she hits the decks for the station on Apple Music.
She joins a prestigious list of world DJs who have mixed for the station, including Calvin Harris, Moby, Nora En Pure, Prince Kaybee and Black Coffee.
Fans can tune into the mix right here at 7am on Friday morning.
Perhaps you can even play the mix while joining in on Somizi's free online dance classes.
The Idols SA judge and choreographer has been hosting lessons on Instagram Live this week, to keep people fit and refreshed during the lockdown.
His class on Thursday morning was postponed to later in the day, so there may still be a chance for you to join in.
He is also planning a cooking series to air on YouTube.
The star has been doing his part to entertain people during the lockdown with several hilarious videos of him at home and in the shops.