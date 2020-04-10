TshisaLIVE

Dr Tumi: I'm working on live streams for Easter to rejuvenate souls

10 April 2020 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Dr Tumi encouraged people to stream multiple platforms to bring church to their homes.
Image: Supplied

Gospel star and professional medical practitioner Dr Tumi plans to take church to people this Easter weekend, revealing he has several online performances in the pipeline. 

Dr Tumi told TshisaLIVE people should watch out for announcements on his social media pages, and that he hopes to "rejuvenate souls". 

"Being at home doesn't mean you can't have church. There are multiple streaming platforms to tune in to for church at home. Find activities to do as a family, like praying and worshiping together during this difficult period", he said.

Dr Tumi said he was working on releasing an album this weekend, but since the Covid-19 outbreak he decided to put the album on hold. 

The singer has also been volunteering his services as a doctor at Tembisa Hospital's specialised Covid-19 unit. 

He said he spends five hours a day in the hospital to relieve the doctors under pressure, and to give back since the entire world is affected by the pandemic.

"I think it's important to take all safety measures to protect oneself. I'm not worried about contracting the virus".

