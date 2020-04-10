TshisaLIVE

Enhle Mbali on learning to love herself again after splitting from Black Coffee

10 April 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Enhle Mbali speaks about learning to love herself again after the split from Black Coffee.
Image: Instagram/Enhle Mbali

Since splitting from her estranged husband, DJ Black Coffee, Enhle Mbali has decided to focus her energy on her career and self development.

And, by the looks of things, she's winning in both departments! 

Enhle confirmed the couple's split late last year, saying she “had to explain the unexplainable” to her children. 

As she continues on her mission, Enhle took to Instagram in February to share a video of how she is doing. “I found the love of my life again! Me ... walked off set today feeling my cup is full ... God is doing something in me!”

She has also opened up about how her mother, Bongi Mlotshwa, had been a pillar of support during the last few months.

Speaking to Drum magazine, Enhle said she was grateful for all the love and support she was getting from her mother.

“Family is important. The kind of help you have in your house and everyone pulling together for you is extremely important. There are days where I’m meant to finish on set at 1pm, but I have to pick the kids up at that time. I’ll pick the phone up and say, ‘Ma, can you do it for me?’

“She’s amazing, that woman. I don’t think she knows how amazing she is. I tell her so often, but I think because I’m her daughter she doesn’t hear it and she needs to hear it more often. She’s a cheerleader of note. Her heart is pure.”

Though 2019 may have been rough for Enhle, the actress-turned-designer has been doing the most on local and international runways and TV screens.

Enhle debuts her first ever collection at SA Fashion Week

After working on a collection for most of last year, Enhle debuted her new collection at 2019's SA Fashion Week in October.

In January: Enhle Mbali’s fashion line Essie Apparel features in Vogue Italia

Making its debut at SAFW AW/20, Essie Apparel turned heads . Her collection featured a sizzling luxury collection of faux leather dresses, catsuits, skirts, puffy jackets and faux fur coats.

Roll on a first of its kind, the African Netflix Original Series, Queen Sono

Speaking to Zkhiphani, Enhle described her character Nova as a relatable and straight forward type of woman. "She is a 'lovely lady' who has many layers to her which are later revealed and explored in the series. She is an embodiment of many different characters that I've played over my career and because of this Nova can be a relatable character as well.”

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
