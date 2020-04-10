'I am not above the law': Somizi speaks out after criminal charges opened

Entertainer Somizi Mhlongo has vowed to accept the legal implications of what he called a “very bad joke”, as the fallout over his lockdown extension comments continued.

On Thursday night, just before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the national lockdown would be extended by two weeks, Somizi revealed that very same piece of information.

The comment came on Metro FM co-host Dineo Ranaka's Instagram Live video saying that “Fikile” told him, in reference to transport minister Fikile Mbalula. The video was filmed while their show was on the air.

The minister has since opened a criminal case against Somizi for spreading fake news, in line with the Disaster Management Act and lockdown regulations — and Mhlongo has apologised for his comment.