Kagiso Lediga wants more SA productions on the global stage after 'Queen Sono' success

Queen Sono producer and director Kagiso Lediga hopes the series has done enough to earn other South African productions a place at the international table, and has some ideas to make it a reality.

The comedian turned media mogul spearheaded Netflix's first African original series and told TshisaLIVE that it's time for African filmmakers to own their own stories and take them to the global stage.

“People want to hear African stories, they want to see African stories. People in the African diaspora and others really want to hear our stories.

“People need to see Africa and its stories as something that is accessible and that they can relate to it. The more South African stories that people are exposed to, the more success we will have. We really want to have as many South African, and African, productions on the international platforms.”

Kagiso has seen a lot of success with his films and series over the last few years.

He worked with Pearl Thusi on the 2017 film Catching Feelings, which did well at the box office, and dominated theatres last year with the coming-of-age movie Matwetwe.

Kagiso said that he has another few smash hits up his sleeve, but he's not about to spill the tea.

“I have a lot of things that I am working on at the moment. I am working on multiple scripts but nothing I can speak about right now. I am excited. This is an exciting time for African storytellers. So watch this space.”