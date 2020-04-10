TshisaLIVE

Lebo Sekgobela will spread the word through live streams this Easter weekend

10 April 2020 - 08:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Lebo Sekgobela plans to spread joy this Easter weekend.
Lebo Sekgobela plans to spread joy this Easter weekend.
Image: Twitter/ Lebo Sekgobela

South Africans will no doubt be left with all sorts of emotions this Easter weekend as the country is still in lockdown, and gospel singer Lebo Sekgobela wants to spread cheer through social media performances. 

"As artists we have decided to take turns to perform on social media. We need to call or send an SMS to check up on each other during this trying time.

"We are praying for wisdom for everyone to understand that Covid-19 is something we must take seriously. Whatever we do will have an impact on us when we don't adhere to the instructions given by the government about the virus." 

The singer encouraged parents to spend time with their children and help them with their studies or play games with them during this time.  

"Read a story book to your child and ask questions based on the story. In that way you are helping the child to understand better in a game format." 

She said since many people don't have money to buy data to stream concerts, they can keep busy by cooking, baking or reading the word of God. 

"Spend time reading the word of God and teach your children the Bible and how to pray for other people, and not to be selfish by focusing on themselves," she said.

