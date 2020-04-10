Simz Ngema on being accused of enjoying life with Dumi’s insurance money

In addition to dealing with the painful death of her husband, actress Simz Ngema had to deal with nasty comments such as she was “enjoying Dumi's insurance money.”

Dumi Masilela was killed in an attempted hijacking in 2017.

The actress poured out her heart on social media recently detailing the harsh accusations that were made about her after her young husband died tragically three years ago.

“Three years ago I became a 27-year-old widow. My husband passed away two months after our wedding (with no life insurance) and I was left with nothing. I didn’t have a job and I was left with a car that he was murdered in.”

Simz remembered the comments she received when she posted pictures of herself and her family soon after Dumi's funeral. She said that she was accused of living her best life with Dumi's insurance payout.

“I remember posting a picture of me at the beach with my family and people talking about how I’m spending my late husband’s insurance money (which I didn’t have). I was fortunate that I had a family that could take care of me (most widows don’t).”

The actress explained that three months after the funeral, she got her first gig and it looked like there was light at the end of the tunnel. However, three months later another tragedy struck when her aunt died in her arms.

She went on to explain that there were moments when she thought she would never be able to successfully navigate life. Simz said in retrospect she's proud of herself for having worked hard despite it all. She added that she's finally ready to celebrate herself and her hard work without worrying about what people might say.

“Today I choose to celebrate my goals because, for the longest time, achieving something was a relief and not a celebration. I’m not afraid to talk about what I’ve been through because I learnt a long time ago that 'you can’t heal under a mask, wounds need air'.”

Read the rest of her note below.