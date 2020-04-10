TshisaLIVE

Vuyo Dabula: We need to take the fight against GBV to the communities where it is most needed

10 April 2020 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Vuyo Dabula has spoken out about gender-based violence, and wants to add his voice to the fight against the abuse of women and children.
Vuyo Dabula has spoken out about gender-based violence, and wants to add his voice to the fight against the abuse of women and children.
Image: Supplied

Actor Vuyo Dabula is on a mission to fight gender-based violence (GBV), and believes film projects and outreach programmes are needed to help educate people in areas where the knowledge is needed the most.

The former Generations star has earned rave reviews for his role in Netflix's first original African series, Queen Sono.

He told TshisaLIVE he hoped to use his voice as an actor to empower women and fight gender-based violence.

“We know GBV is a big issue in SA, and I hope that with everything we do, including with Queen Sono, we can change perceptions and educate people.

"We need to take education to those societies which need it the most. That is the most important goal for me.”

He said he had been raised by powerful women who inspired him.

“I was raised by a single mother and surrounded by strong sisters. Women have carried this nation for decades, and I hope they can get the respect they deserve.”

The scourge of gender-based violence has once again reared its head as the nation undergoes a 21-day national lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Several trauma centres have remained open to offer 24-hour assistance to victims of domestic violence.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu urged communities to report incidents of violence against women and children during the lockdown.

“We are calling on all organisations that do work around GBV to continue their work.

“The fact that we are in  lockdown, the fact that coronavirus is our focus, does not mean we must lose sight of the violence against women and children,” she said in an interview on eNCA.

Actress Linda Mtoba has also shone the spotlight on how the lockdown may lead to people being home with their abusers, and late last month took to Twitter to express her worries.

My hearts goes out to those who have to stay home with their abuser, who used being out of the house as a means to escape.”

One follower shared Linda's concern, and said she had started an online support group for victims of abuse.

We got the juice! Here's the exercise Vuyo Dabula says brings all the girls

Vuyo Dabula
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Vuyo Dabula to star in local mining thriller film

Generations: The Legacy actor Vuyo Dabula is set to add to his film career with a lead role in a local mining thriller, Shaft 6 set to hit cinemas ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Vuyo Dabula goes debt collecting & comes back with the moola!

Much like his on-screen character Gadaffi, it seems like Generations: The Legacy actor Vuyo Dabula is not in the business of letting debtors go free. ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Thando Thabethe spills the tea on leaving 5FM TshisaLIVE
  2. End of an era! Bobby is finally fired in #BoityBET! TshisaLIVE
  3. Fikile Mbalula to lay charges against Somizi over lockdown extension 'joke' TshisaLIVE
  4. Minnie Dlamini’s lockdown troubles: 'We sold our home and we haven't found ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Rami Chuene: Con artists of the industry have found a new excuse to not pay ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X