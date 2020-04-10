WATCH | Five reasons why Mzansi loved Charles 'Big Boy' Maja
Skeem Saam viewers are mourning the loss of the much-loved Charles Maja aka Big Boy, who died after suffering a stroke on Thursday.
“Unfortunately it is true. He passed away this morning in Limpopo. He suffered a stroke. His daughter confirmed the news to us. The family is devastated,” Skeem Saam spokesperson Sumaya Mogola said.
The actor played the role of Big Boy Mabitsela on Skeem Saam, a firm favourite and one half of the most loved father-son duo on South African TV.
As Big Boy, Charles and his on-screen son Leshole (played by Thabo Mkhabela) went through some of the worst circumstances life has to offer. From being stolen to extreme poverty and everything in between. That is why when life seemed to be looking up for them, viewers of the show celebrated with them like they were their personal friends.
The emotionally charged and sometimes hilarious scenes were brought to life brilliantly by Charles - with his “son” by his side.
These are just some of the reasons why Mzansi has been left shattered by the actor's death and they took to social media to celebrate Charles and express how he won them over with his amazing skills. Below are some of the top favourite scenes.
Like that time Big Boy refused to have “the talk” with his son!
I remember this scene when he refused to talk to Leshole about Sex 😂😭😭💔 #ripcharlesmaja pic.twitter.com/fToVWvEeW1— Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) April 9, 2020
No-one will ever forget how the whole country was ecstatic to see Big Boy and Leshole go to Durban for a holiday.
The whole Twitter was so happy when He and Leshole went to Durban, as a break to their everyday struggles #ripcharlesmaja pic.twitter.com/wJh39qEc3d— Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) April 9, 2020
Then there was that time he left the whole country howling when he said Mantuli's heart attack was caused because they went to Durban and lived their best lives.
Big boy video Thread— 👑Potego (@Just_Potego) April 9, 2020
Please drop#RIPCharlesMaja #RIPbigboy pic.twitter.com/TB12zMDDUd
It was always entertaining to watch Big Boy go head-to-head with anyone, and one of his favourite people to fight was Mantuli. This is one of Mzansi's top Big Boy vs Mantuli scenes.
This was one of my favorite scenes. Please put the other one where he was telling Miekie to get off because she didn't want Leeto to help him #RIPBigBoy https://t.co/0SST5DbSgJ— AnAllSeasonFlower (@LadyWhoIsBlack) April 9, 2020
Ever the protective father, Big Boy once thought Leshole had been trafficked. Only, he didn't quite know the right words. The man was hilarious.
Mr Mabitsela sir.. Big Boy.. Papago Leshole.. It was a pleasure watching you sir. Salute #RIPCharlesMaja pic.twitter.com/VYBS6SZIjV— I am Cyzor (@Samuel_Ramaifo) April 9, 2020