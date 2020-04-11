TshisaLIVE

7 ways celebs have helped Mzansi keep its spirits up during #lockdown

11 April 2020 - 16:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Veteran Florence Masebe is one of the artists who has been doing her bit to uplift Mzansi through the arts.
Image: Instagram/Florence Masebe

Lockdown was never going to be easy for the ever-vibrant and oh-so-busy people of Mzansi. Let's be honest we love the groove and are always out and about.

With Cory in the mix things have certainly changed, but lucky for us, celebrities in Mzansi have made it a mission to use their art and talent to make the ride a bit easier.

Most of us were freaking out before the 21-day lockdown even commenced, wondering how we would survive without the usual night out and those lunch dates with friends on weekends.

The lockdown arrived anyway and Mzansi's celebrities stepped in - like the superheroes they are - to help the country ease into staying at home and abiding by rules set out by President Cyril Ramaphosa in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19. 

Here are seven supercool and entertaining ways Mzansi's celebs have spread some cheer so far. 

 

#QuarantineOnlineParty turned #LockdownParty

#ChurchOnLine

The Daily Distancing Show

#LaughsForQuarantine and #ArtsForLife monologues

Tik Tok challenges

#CassperStayAtHomeGames

#InstagramTV “reality shows”

