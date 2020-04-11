7 ways celebs have helped Mzansi keep its spirits up during #lockdown
Lockdown was never going to be easy for the ever-vibrant and oh-so-busy people of Mzansi. Let's be honest we love the groove and are always out and about.
With Cory in the mix things have certainly changed, but lucky for us, celebrities in Mzansi have made it a mission to use their art and talent to make the ride a bit easier.
Most of us were freaking out before the 21-day lockdown even commenced, wondering how we would survive without the usual night out and those lunch dates with friends on weekends.
The lockdown arrived anyway and Mzansi's celebrities stepped in - like the superheroes they are - to help the country ease into staying at home and abiding by rules set out by President Cyril Ramaphosa in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Here are seven supercool and entertaining ways Mzansi's celebs have spread some cheer so far.
#QuarantineOnlineParty turned #LockdownParty
This #QuarantineOnlineParty is the best thing ever! 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/eFADfFZ0gC— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) March 21, 2020
#ChurchOnLine
The Daily Distancing Show
Trump blames China, then impeachment, then Obama for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/ABRx4sNKQe— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 2, 2020
#LaughsForQuarantine and #ArtsForLife monologues
Tik Tok challenges
#CassperStayAtHomeGames
#InstagramTV “reality shows”
View this post on Instagram
Homeschooling....I think my Mama would have been proud! She taught for 40 years!!! So I can surely do 21 days! My own sanity depends on structure, let alone my #Tribe. So we will all live harmoniously in the days to come, when we have this new order of things on #lockdown!!! #DayOneLockdown #SchoolIsNotOut