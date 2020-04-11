Bonang on House of BNG reaching a milestone & being a black businesswoman in the wine market

After a successful year in the wine making business, media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba has opened up about how "incredible" the journey has been, watching her MCC range, House of BNG become a force to be reckoned with.

“The entire journey has been incredible, from the initial idea to production to becoming the first black woman being a member of Cap Classic Producers Association ... to seeing the first bottles on the shelf and then the most recent reveal of the Prestige Reserve at the Sun Met 2020.

“Entering the luxury beverage market has had its challenges of course — but through strategic planning with a clear vision and a great team who understood all the logistics, it has proven a success. There are many moving parts, so you have to keep your eye on everything, all the time," she told TshisaLIVE.

While she reflected on the success of House of BNG, Bonang expressed that it was what she expected and more. “The House of BNG as you know is really my passion project — it's my pride and joy and to see it be so well received by my fans, is an honour.”

B added that its success was something she'd never take for granted, however, a lot of effort and a lot of time went into perfecting her brand and its products. “So, to watch it all unfold and to see the House of BNG as a celebration partner to some of SA’s biggest events has been incredible.”

Bonang explained that being a black woman in the wine industry came with a lot of “doubt” with people wondering if she could pull it off.

“As with most things in life, when you are “a first” — a first to try a new angle, a first to launch a new product, a first to break into a market — with this territory, often comes a lot of doubt as to if you can really make it happen, and make it a success.”

Though the government declared that there would be no alcohol sold during the lockdown period due to the coronavirus outbreak, B revealed that fans could look forward to her new “baby”, Prestige on shelves as soon as life is back to normal in SA.

“Of course, this has been an unexpected but understandable and necessary delay — as soon as things are back to normal, we will continue with the rollout and launch ... coming to a Woolworths near you — very soon!”

When asked where to from here for the House of BNG, maybe she'd tap into the vodka market, Bonang laughed at the idea and said, “You know I'm not a vodka girl ... but as I say, if it's what the people want ...”