Here are 5 times the world screamed 'Void' in reference to 2020!

11 April 2020 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Coronavirus is one of the things that came with 2020.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

It has only been three full months of the year 2020 and it has already shown the world so many flames that no matter how many memes and gifs we flood the internet with, we can't help but feel like we are living in a movie.

It must have been quite a hilarious episode of “Life on Earth" when the authors saw earthlings busy saying “2020 is my year" and penning our new year's resolutions. We were over here coining hashtags like #20plenty and #2020vision, then 2020 entered the chat room like “Nah, y'all don't know me like that!".

The one thing we can all agree on is that this is NOT the 2020 we signed up for.

This is that type of purchase we didn't read the Ts & Cs on, or we thought it was on sale and found out at the till that it costs twice as much... So now Aus Mavis (the supervisor) needs to come authorise that VOID.

Here are 5 top reasons why earthlings are ready to return 2020 back to the shelf.

Coronavirus! *in Cardi B's voice*

Coronavirus reached our shores and it took us a minute to realise how much trouble it had brought with it. Let's not make the mistake of comparing a virus to apartheid (like other global media falsely saw it necessary to *eye roll*) but for the first time in a democratic SA, we experienced a national shutdown, a #AlcoholFreeSA, life without Uber Eats and fast food (which most of us took for granted, to be honest) and all the concerts we were ready for that have been canned or postponed. Boyz II Men, Cardi B, Tasha Cobbs ... yeah we are going through it!

In Mzansi, we've jokingly said “Mayivalwe le country" whenever we couldn't locate chill on these social media streets. Well ... the country is currently under lockdown and we've finally realised that we joke too much nje... as a people. Because wow... K for Kubi!

TshisaLIVE
WW III...

We all honestly should have known that something wasn't right when just three days into the year World War III was trending on Twitter. That is the moment we should have asked to skip right to 2021.

According to Business Today the trend was sparked after Iran's second in command, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US air strike ordered by US President Donald Trump. 

Because really ... talk about starting on the back foot.

TshisaLIVE
Meghxit

If you are a follower of the British Royals, then these three months have been the most shook you'll ever be as far as news from the palace goes. We all knew Meghan Markle was gonna step into the palace and shake things up...but nobody could have predicted that Prince Harry would one day wake up and say, “Peace out guys", me and mine wanna do other things too.

When Harry and Meghan decided to step away from the royal family and split their time between North America and Europe, well, many were ready to cancel the whole year altogether. Others were ecstatic though ... but yeah it's the kind of thing that only 2020 can come with!

The devastating and sudden death of Kobe Bryant 

Totally unexpected, the world woke up one fateful Sunday to the heartbreaking news that a helicopter crash had taken NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, 13-year-old daughter Gianna's, lives, along with seven other people.

Death is always sad and 2020 came with a couple of deaths that left Mzansi heartbroken, like the death of Baba Joseph Shabalala.

The world has also lost rapper Pop Smoke and young actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa.

Australia Bushfires crisis

Australia this year, has continually struggled with huge and destructive bushfires.

Millions of hectares of land have burnt, thousands of homes have been destroyed and many people have died - including volunteer firefighters.

The situation has been fuelled by record-breaking temperatures and months of severe drought.

We don't want you to freak out our anything but uh ... and we've all certainly done a good job of not freaking out. However, we can't deny that these events are straight outta Revelations type of things.

We are all really just hoping we live to see better days...

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
