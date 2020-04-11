Here are 5 times the world screamed 'Void' in reference to 2020!

It has only been three full months of the year 2020 and it has already shown the world so many flames that no matter how many memes and gifs we flood the internet with, we can't help but feel like we are living in a movie.

It must have been quite a hilarious episode of “Life on Earth" when the authors saw earthlings busy saying “2020 is my year" and penning our new year's resolutions. We were over here coining hashtags like #20plenty and #2020vision, then 2020 entered the chat room like “Nah, y'all don't know me like that!".

The one thing we can all agree on is that this is NOT the 2020 we signed up for.

This is that type of purchase we didn't read the Ts & Cs on, or we thought it was on sale and found out at the till that it costs twice as much... So now Aus Mavis (the supervisor) needs to come authorise that VOID.

Here are 5 top reasons why earthlings are ready to return 2020 back to the shelf.