It's not all bad! 5 celebs who've had big wins this year ... before Covid-19 rocked the world

It's becoming harder and harder to remember a time when Covid-19 didn't dominate our lives at every single waking moment, or when we weren't in a state of lockdown to stop its spread.

But while bush fires, earthquakes, the threat of World War 3 and recessions have dominated the world in 2020 so far, there has been some good news.

Mzansi's celebs have given us more than a few things to smile about over the last four months, so we decided to look back at some of the happier times.

SOMIZI AND MOHALE'S WHITE WEDDING

After celebrating their traditional wedding late last year, 2020 saw Somizi and his bae Mohale go all out for their white wedding.

The couple tied the knot in January, surrounded by close friends and family. It was a spectacle, with dancers, a “floating cake” and guests dressed as if it was their own wedding.

The couple kept the cameras on during the ceremony for a four-part Showmax wedding special, entitled Somizi & Mohale: The Union.