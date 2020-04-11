It's not all bad! 5 celebs who've had big wins this year ... before Covid-19 rocked the world
It's becoming harder and harder to remember a time when Covid-19 didn't dominate our lives at every single waking moment, or when we weren't in a state of lockdown to stop its spread.
But while bush fires, earthquakes, the threat of World War 3 and recessions have dominated the world in 2020 so far, there has been some good news.
Mzansi's celebs have given us more than a few things to smile about over the last four months, so we decided to look back at some of the happier times.
SOMIZI AND MOHALE'S WHITE WEDDING
After celebrating their traditional wedding late last year, 2020 saw Somizi and his bae Mohale go all out for their white wedding.
The couple tied the knot in January, surrounded by close friends and family. It was a spectacle, with dancers, a “floating cake” and guests dressed as if it was their own wedding.
The couple kept the cameras on during the ceremony for a four-part Showmax wedding special, entitled Somizi & Mohale: The Union.
Every single emotion was felt 😭 Celebrate @Somizi and @Mohale_Motaung with #SomhaleUnion, exclusive to Showmax. pic.twitter.com/btx3QsC9Ey— Showmax (@ShowmaxOnline) March 16, 2020
ZOZIBINI AS MISS UNIVERSE
The world, no, THE UNIVERSE, is absolutely stannin over our Zozi, and her first five months as Miss Universe have seen her become one of the most talked-about beauty queens to ever come from our shores.
She returned home in February to a hero's welcome and a massive nationwide tour.
At the Mthatha Airport in her home province of the Eastern Cape, Zozi was greeted by hundreds of fans, with many fighting back tears.
WATCH | A group of Sidwadweni villagers, mostly young people , arriving at the Mthatha Airport to welcome Miss Universe pic.twitter.com/MdZDcpyKsy— The Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) February 8, 2020
Speaking on her homecoming, Zozi told TshisaLIVE: “There is no place like home. No place like SA. I feel like this is where I gather my strength. So being home is like having a renewed spirit in me.”
PEARL THUSI STARS IN NETFLIX'S FIRST AFRICAN ORIGINAL SERIES
Actress Pearl Thusi was the toast of Mzansi and the world in Feb when Netflix's first African original series, the SA spy thriller Queen Sono, made its debut.
Pearl plays the role of Queen, a no-nonsense spy, in the six-part action series, which was produced and directed by SA's Kagiso Lediga and filmed in 37 locations across the continent.
Speaking on the red carpet at the premiere of the series, Pearl said her role inspired by the power of strong black African women.
“I have always been the face of the strong black African woman. It is not new to me. This series is reflecting all the women in Africa, strong black African women.
“There’s no such thing as a woman who is black and not strong, same with Africa. Maybe sometimes we just need to realise it.”
ITU AND HIS BAE WELCOME THEIR FIRST BABY
Just a few weeks ago Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and his wifey, Sphelele Makhunga, became proud parents of a baby girl, Amogelang Zenande Khune.
“Daddy Duties is an everyday thing. #Blessed and most of all #GodIsGreat,” Itu said, posting a picture of himself with his little on Instagram.
Sphelele also posted a snap, with the words, “my own little family”, on her Instagram stories.
She later told fans on Instagram that the couple are open to having more kids.
“I want three, but the husband believes in balancing the equation.”
KAGISO MODUPE'S FILM WINS SIX AWARDS AT INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
After grossing millions at the local box office in 2019, Kagiso Modupe's debut film Losing Lerato won over international audiences this year, taking six awards at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema in California last month.
The former Scandal! actor was honoured with the Best Actor Feature award, while Samela Tyelbooi won Best Actress Feature. Kagiso's daughter, Tshimollo, was given the Best Child Performance award.
The film, which follows a father’s desperate journey to forge a relationship with his daughter after breaking up with her mother, won the Best Original Score, Golden Era Humanitarian Narrative and Festival Favourite awards.