What Motlatsi Mafatshe’s doing after 'Isidingo': He won’t give up on directing dream

11 April 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Motlatsi Mafatshe is focusing on directing.
Former Isidingo actor Motlatsi Mafatshe is not letting the show's cancellation get him down and is focusing on his directing dream.

The star directed several episodes of Isidingo and told TshisaLIVE that he has plans to continue to refine his art.

“I have some scripts that I am looking at the moment. I want to throw myself into it more and work on some projects. I want to direct films and shows. I want to give other people a chance like I was given.”

He said he was grateful to the show's producers for allowing him the space to grow.

Isidingo allowed me to grow so much. I started out as a young actor and by the end was directing scenes. The producers really allowed me so much freedom and I appreciate that.”

Motlatsi believes he still has a lot to offer the industry and is ready to pick up the fight for actors, directors and other crew members to be taken seriously.

“Whenever I watch a production I see its strengths and weaknesses, what it could be doing better or how it is excelling. It's always a learning experience for me. I want other people to see it. I want people to appreciate it and understand how talented people in the industry are.”

While he misses Isidingo, he said that the show ending allowed him to use his skills on other productions.

“I don't know why they decided to cut the show, they have given their reasons but I still question it. Maybe the plan was always to learn as much as we can and then plug into other spaces, other productions.”

