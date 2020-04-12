Nasty C turns to the Bible during lockdown, urges everyone to pray

While SA enters day 17 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, rapper Nasty C has urged the nation to pray for relief.

The star, like many of us, watched in shock as the number of coronavirus cases has grown over the last few weeks. Taking to social media, he urged his fans to stay calm.

Nasty shared a snap of a Bible verse, telling people that if they pray God would “forgive” the nation and make it prosper again.

The words around the verse were written: “Pay attention, children”.