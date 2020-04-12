TshisaLIVE

Nasty C turns to the Bible during lockdown, urges everyone to pray

12 April 2020 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nasty C is keeping busy at home during the lockdown.
Image: via Nasty C Instagram

While SA enters day 17 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, rapper Nasty C has urged the nation to pray for relief.

The star, like many of us, watched in shock as the number of coronavirus cases has grown over the last few weeks. Taking to social media, he urged his fans to stay calm.

Nasty shared a snap of a Bible verse, telling people that if they pray God would “forgive” the nation and make it prosper again.

The words around the verse were written: “Pay attention, children”.

View this post on Instagram

Dude

A post shared by #ThereTheyGo OUT EVERYWHERE (@nasty_csa) on

Speaking to Ms Cosmo recently, Nasty C admitted that the lockdown has affected his plans for the year, including a debut in the US, but he's able to “work from home”.

“I am doing a lot of little freestyles for my fans. I am recording [for] them video and audio. I have a whole set-up in my lounge. There are lights, there is a stage, there is a desk ... I have everything I need to record anything I need to.”

'Haters gonna see a lot more of this Ivyson s**t' - Nasty C joins Def Jam

Nasty is so gone gone!
