RECAP: Three times 'Mnakwethu' got tongues wagging

It's no secret that food, music and binge-watching TV shows have been an escape for most of the nation during this 21-day lockdown.

Before the coronavirus even reached our shores, polygamy-themed reality show Mnakwethu, hosted by polygamist Musa Mseleku, took first prize for shaking things up.

The show, which was launched in January, topped the Twitter trends list on a weekly basis, causing fierce debate about its content.

On several occasions there have been widespread calls for it to be pulled off screens, as viewers witnessed the manner in which men approached their wives for permission to take on a second wives. The show was accused of “humiliating women”.