RECAP: Three times 'Mnakwethu' got tongues wagging

12 April 2020 - 15:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Musa Mseleku is the host of 'Mnakwethu'.
Image: Instagram/Musa Mseleku

It's no secret that food, music and binge-watching TV shows have been an escape for most of the nation during this 21-day lockdown.

Before the coronavirus even reached our shores, polygamy-themed reality show Mnakwethu, hosted by polygamist Musa Mseleku, took first prize for shaking things up.

The show, which was launched in January, topped the Twitter trends list on a weekly basis, causing fierce debate about its content.

On several occasions there have been widespread calls for it to be pulled off screens, as viewers witnessed the manner in which men approached their wives for permission to take on a second wives. The show was accused of “humiliating women”.

1 month ago

Last month Mseleku hit back at the criticism, claiming that South Africans were “too westernised”. 

“If they are complaining that polygamy, as portrayed on Mnakwethu, is somehow inaccurate, they should at least learn the history enough to point out what needs to be changed,” he said.

Last month Mzansi Magic also issued a statement, saying  the aim of the show was never to disrespect women or the Zulu culture in any way, but rather to “stimulate” conversation.

Here are three times the show has come under fire:

