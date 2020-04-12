Seven shades of AKA Mzansi met in the first three months of 2020
Whether he's your cup of tea or not, there's no denying that AKA is a master entertainer, with or without music, and the content he's dished the past three months alone is all the proof you need.
The Supa Mega is talented, but more than that he's one of the most entertaining media personalities Mzansi has... in fact a reality TV show wouldn't be a bad idea at all for him. But since he ain't there (yet), the Megacy keeps it locked to his social media for updates about his life.
But luckily for fans ... when he's in the mood ... AKA's socials are a gift that keeps on giving.
Don't take our word for it, just check out these times AKA left the whole country either shook, enraged, excited or just here for all the tea he serves!
There's an AKA for every type of fan.
The 'crazy in love' AKA
This AKA is the most fun. In love AKA is forever in a “happy, let's show off our love” mood. He's a vibe!
The 'I'll knock your teeth out' AKA, also known as 'Punisher, finisher...'
This AKA has no visible Fs to give. This is the AKA you don't wanna mess with...
The 'remorseful' AKA (he's very rare)
AKA is erm ... a passionate guy. Passion, as you may know, sometimes takes over and does its own thing. Sometimes AKA sees the error of his ways or his words and apologises. It doesn't happen often, but it does.
The 'let bygones be bygones' AKA
After what seemed like a “write off” type of beef with former friend and Nigerian artist Burna Boy, the megacy was sure that the pair would never reconcile. But AKA is a unpredictable guy, so he did the unexpected and defended Burna when he lost a Grammy and the net was trolling him.
The 'living my best life' AKA
Even though fans didn't initially know that AKA had taken his trip to Korea to deal with post break-up matters of the heart, they still loved experiencing South Korea through his eyes.
The 'funny guy' AKA
AKA sure knows how to tell a story. He went down memory lane and decided to share the story about the first time he saw DJ Zinhle and what happened after that. He is a bit of an over-sharer though, but nobody is complaining about that!
The 'risk it all' AKA
There's no denying that AKA takes risks ... the issue is, they don't always work out. Exhibit A!
AKA may be a handful sometimes, but if you really think about it ... you miss him when he ain't here!
Don't even try to deny it...