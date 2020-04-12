TshisaLIVE

Seven shades of AKA Mzansi met in the first three months of 2020

12 April 2020 - 16:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
AKA is an entertainer of note.
Image: AKA Instagram/ @don__design

Whether he's your cup of tea or not, there's no denying that AKA is a master entertainer, with or without music, and the content he's dished the past three months alone is all the proof you need.

The Supa Mega is talented, but more than that he's one of the most entertaining media personalities Mzansi has... in fact a reality TV show wouldn't be a bad idea at all for him. But since he ain't there (yet), the Megacy keeps it locked to his social media for updates about his life.

But luckily for fans ... when he's in the mood ... AKA's socials are a gift that keeps on giving.

Don't take our word for it, just check out these times AKA left the whole country either shook, enraged, excited or just here for all the tea he serves! 

There's an AKA for every type of fan.

The 'crazy in love' AKA

This AKA is the most fun. In love AKA is forever in a “happy, let's show off our love” mood. He's a vibe!

WATCH | AKA is a man in love: 'Get yourself a 21-year-old'

"Find yourself a lekker 21-year-old my broer. Trust me."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

The 'I'll knock your teeth out' AKA, also known as 'Punisher, finisher...'

This AKA has no visible Fs to give. This is the AKA you don't wanna mess with...

AKA wants to settle Cassper beef in boxing ring this September

Rappers AKA and Cassper are going to settle their beef in the boxing ring and fans can't wait!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

The 'remorseful' AKA (he's very rare)

AKA is erm ... a passionate guy. Passion, as you may know, sometimes takes over and does its own thing. Sometimes AKA sees the error of his ways or his words and apologises. It doesn't happen often, but it does.

AKA apologises amid 'm-word' backlash: 'I understand now that's unacceptable'

AKA used the derogatory term when speaking about Cassper Nyovest.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

The 'let bygones be bygones' AKA

After what seemed like a “write off” type of beef with former friend and Nigerian artist Burna Boy, the megacy was sure that the pair would never reconcile. But AKA is a unpredictable guy, so he did the unexpected and defended Burna when he lost a Grammy and the net was trolling him.

'He's still a champion'- AKA defends Burna Boy after Grammy loss

'We still consider him a winner'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

The 'living my best life' AKA

Even though fans didn't initially know that AKA had taken his trip to Korea to deal with post break-up matters of the heart, they still loved experiencing South Korea through his eyes.

AKA is living that K Pop life in South Korea - and it’s a jump!

AKA steams up the Korean streets with the K Pop swag.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

The 'funny guy' AKA

AKA sure knows how to tell a story. He went down memory lane and decided to share the story about the first time he saw DJ Zinhle and what happened after that. He is a bit of an over-sharer though, but nobody is complaining about that!

WATCH | AKA talks about how excited he was when he met DJ Zinhle

"...She didn't let me hit it on the first date though [...] But I got her eventually," AKA said.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

The 'risk it all' AKA

There's no denying that AKA takes risks ... the issue is, they don't always work out. Exhibit A!

WATCH | AKA falls after trying to crowd surf at a 'groove'!

It was a mega fall...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

AKA may be a handful sometimes, but if you really think about it ... you miss him when he ain't here!

Don't even try to deny it...

