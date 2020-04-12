Seven shades of AKA Mzansi met in the first three months of 2020

Whether he's your cup of tea or not, there's no denying that AKA is a master entertainer, with or without music, and the content he's dished the past three months alone is all the proof you need.

The Supa Mega is talented, but more than that he's one of the most entertaining media personalities Mzansi has... in fact a reality TV show wouldn't be a bad idea at all for him. But since he ain't there (yet), the Megacy keeps it locked to his social media for updates about his life.

But luckily for fans ... when he's in the mood ... AKA's socials are a gift that keeps on giving.

Don't take our word for it, just check out these times AKA left the whole country either shook, enraged, excited or just here for all the tea he serves!

There's an AKA for every type of fan.

The 'crazy in love' AKA

This AKA is the most fun. In love AKA is forever in a “happy, let's show off our love” mood. He's a vibe!