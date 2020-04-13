TshisaLIVE

'God is angry': DJ Tira believes prayer will help beat Covid-19

13 April 2020 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
DJ Tira says exercise and prayer will get Mzansi through lockdown.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Tira

As the nation celebrates Easter in lockdown, DJ Tira believes that people should pray and have faith - as well as adhere to the guidelines set out to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. 

"We need to pray harder than before and ask God for his intervention and mercy during this difficult time. God is angry and he can change the situation if we humble ourselves and pray earnestly. Only God can bring a change through this difficult time", said Tira.

The DJ advised people to look after themselves by exercising at home to keep their bodies fit and healthy.

"My yard is not big but I managed to do 3km just by going around the house in circles. If you want to keep that happy energy and your body healthy, we must look after our health," he said.

"It's all in the mind. Even though we are stuck in the house, we need to do some activities that will keep our bodies energetic - or we will  end up losing our minds."

Tira added that while most people were adhering to the lockdown rules, it concerned him that that there were still so many people who did not take the situation seriously. 

