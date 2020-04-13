'God is angry': DJ Tira believes prayer will help beat Covid-19

The DJ advised people to look after themselves by exercising at home to keep their bodies fit and healthy.

"My yard is not big but I managed to do 3km just by going around the house in circles. If you want to keep that happy energy and your body healthy, we must look after our health," he said.

"It's all in the mind. Even though we are stuck in the house, we need to do some activities that will keep our bodies energetic - or we will end up losing our minds."

Tira added that while most people were adhering to the lockdown rules, it concerned him that that there were still so many people who did not take the situation seriously.