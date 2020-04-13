TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi on being shown love by South Africans now after many years of acting

13 April 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Pearl Thusi talks about only being appreciated by the South African audience after international gigs
Pearl Thusi talks about only being appreciated by the South African audience after international gigs
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Though she's been doing the most up on the TV screens, Pearl Thusi revealed she was only truly valued as an actress after securing an international gig.

Pearl may be one of the country's top actresses at the moment, however, in February, Pearl expressed that South Africans only took her seriously after she co-starred in the US drama series Quantico.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Pearl said one of her biggest disappointments was only being valued after securing an international gig.  

“It saddens me that the only time I truly became valued as an actor in SA was after I got an international gig. That disappointment only accelerated my drive to build a more spirited African entertainment industry.”

While it was tough for her to get where she was today, Pearl emphasises her passion to help the younger generation through some valuable advice.

“I find that younger people are often undermined, and I do not want to be a part of that. I have been where they are now when you are young and trying to find yourself. I don’t feel older, but I have a lot of experience and it’s my duty to share. I am embracing that.

“I may reach 'has-been' status, but you just have to be comfortable with where you are. There are always going to be fresh people coming in. The most important thing is to offer support and remember: indlela ibuzwa kwabaphambili [the journey ahead is guided by those who have travelled it before].”

Though she might feel like she is only valued and respected by SA now, before the national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Pearl had tongues wagging for her role on Queen Sono.

Aiming to inspire a “new generation of kick-ass women” with her role as Queen Sono, Pearl played a no-nonsense spy, in the six-part action series.

Speaking on the red carpet at the premiere in February, Pearl expressed how grateful she was of the love she had been receiving from around the world for the series and her role in it.

With her character based on demonstrating the power of strong black African women, Pearl said, “I have always been the face of the strong black African woman. It is not new to me. This series is reflecting all the women in Africa, strong black African women.

“There’s no such thing as a woman who is black and not strong, same with Africa. Maybe sometimes we just need to realise it.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Pearl Thusi on people with poisonous negativity while stuck in their homes due to lockdown

‘They torment us even more here on the socials’
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Bassie spreads hope during lockdown with this gospel song

Bassie posted a video of herself singing the song with a bit of Zulu spice, and encouraged all South Africans to unite
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘Many South Africans got it in the US': Pearl Thusi slams Donald Trump’s response to Covid-19

'No leader is perfect, but his attitude is ludicrous and detrimental'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
View this post on Instagram

A WHOLE MOOD !!!!!! We see the 🍑 !!!! 😂🥰

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusidaily) on

Most read

  1. 'I am not above the law': Somizi speaks out after criminal charges opened TshisaLIVE
  2. 3 celebs whose pregnancies caught Mzansi off-guard! TshisaLIVE
  3. Metro FM on Somizi lockdown extension 'joke': We don't tolerate any fake news & ... TshisaLIVE
  4. End of an era! Bobby is finally fired in #BoityBET! TshisaLIVE
  5. Minnie Dlamini’s lockdown troubles: 'We sold our home and we haven't found ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X