Did Helen Zille just crush on Siv Ngesi? Calls him 'rich chocolate from the mould'
14 April 2020 - 09:57
Siv Ngesi has a banging body. And he works damn hard for it, so rightfully (and thankfully) flaunts it on his socials.
Bringing joy to our lockdown loves, Siv posted a snap of himself sans shirt and low-riding jeans.
He captioned it: “insert caption” (I won’t act like I have anything profound say, just wanted to share a pic of my body).”
Siv and his abs got over 2,000 double taps and tons of says. Among the folks who crushed on Siv was DA federal chairperson Helen Zille.
Her caption?
Well, yes, Helen, we agree.