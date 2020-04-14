Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams SABC's decision to investigate Somizi over lockdown extension 'joke'

A case was opened against Somizi last Friday under the Disaster Management Act's regulations for fake news and information peddling after a video surfaced on social media of him telling his co-star, Dineo Ranaka, there would be a lockdown extension just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the two-week extension.

Somizi said he had heard the information from “Fikile”, and later clarified that he was referring to transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the broadcaster would let the law take its course, but would also launch an internal investigation into the debacle.

“In line with our internal processes, we will also engage Mr Mhlongo-Motaung, investigate the matter and be guided by our policies on an appropriate action to be taken.”

Taking to social media, Mbuyiseni slammed the decision, calling it "absolutely ridiculous".

"He didn’t say this on air, or to audiences. It’s over-reaching and an abuse of power," he said.