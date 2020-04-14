Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams SABC's decision to investigate Somizi over lockdown extension 'joke'
Former EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has slammed a decision by the SABC to investigate Metro FM presenter Somizi Mhlongo for violating government's Covid-19 rules and regulations.
A case was opened against Somizi last Friday under the Disaster Management Act's regulations for fake news and information peddling after a video surfaced on social media of him telling his co-star, Dineo Ranaka, there would be a lockdown extension just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the two-week extension.
Somizi said he had heard the information from “Fikile”, and later clarified that he was referring to transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
In a statement to TshisaLIVE, SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the broadcaster would let the law take its course, but would also launch an internal investigation into the debacle.
“In line with our internal processes, we will also engage Mr Mhlongo-Motaung, investigate the matter and be guided by our policies on an appropriate action to be taken.”
Taking to social media, Mbuyiseni slammed the decision, calling it "absolutely ridiculous".
"He didn’t say this on air, or to audiences. It’s over-reaching and an abuse of power," he said.
Absolutely ridiculous. He didn’t say this on air, or to audiences. It’s over rich and abuse of power!!! Mxm https://t.co/TBMZVPYj6B— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) April 10, 2020
Somizi has apologised for his comments, claiming it was a "bad joke" meant to scare Dineo.
"Whatever legal matters or steps have been taken, I am a citizen and I'm not above the law. If I've gone wrong, I will respect whatever judgment or whatever verdict comes out of it.
"It was not intentional. It was a very bad joke. I was not even aware it was being recorded. Whatever it is I need to face, I will face it, because I am not above the law," he said.