Penny Lebyane stands by her book club reading gig amid backlash -'It's a good thing I'm doing'

Radio personality and television host Penny Lebyane has hit back at hate directed at celebrities who volunteered their time to read books to young pupils during the lockdown.

Scores took to Twitter on Monday to accuse the department of basic education of “sidelining” qualified teachers and educators by recruiting celebrities and influencers including Penny Lebyane, Pearl Modiadie and Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo for the lockdown digital school.

The initiative is by Africa Teen Geeks in partnership with DBE and the Sasol Foundation. Lessons are made available on online platforms such as YouTube, Zoom and Facebook through its virtual intelligence-based educational platform, Ms Zora.

Penny defended her actions.