Shimza apologises for telling a fan to stop 'harassing' him

DJ Shimza found himself in the middle of a massive social media storm over the weekend after he asked a fan to stop “harassing" him.

The hitmaker had Twitter DEEP in the feels when he responded to DJ Ceega Wa Meropa's request to feature on his Channel O lockdown live gigs by telling the upcoming DJ he should stop hounding him.

“You need to stop harassing me, it’s annoying," Shimza said, adding that the DJ was always blowing up his mentions with requests.

Social media users slammed Shimza for being “rude” and called for the muso to be boycotted.

As the hashtag #ShimzaMustFall topped the Twitter trends list, Shimza apologised for his comments.

“I apologise for snapping at you, especially because I am a hustler myself. I should have been more understanding. It was in no way a personal attack or anything of the sort.

“Once again guys, I apologise to everyone I have offended. I must always remember to hold myself to a higher standard. Marumo fatse,” he wrote.