Tributes pour in for Afro-pop group Mina Nawe's muso Zanele 'MaZet' Maseko

14 April 2020 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lead songstress of afro pop group Mina Nawe Zanele 'Mazet' Maseko has died.
Image: Facebook/Mina Nawe group page via Mazet

The SA entertainment industry suffered yet another loss of talent over the long weekend when veteran Afro-pop music group Mina Nawe announced the death of their lead songstress, Zanele "Mazet" Maseko.

Although information surrounding the cause of death is yet to be released, the group confirmed Zanele's death on their social media platforms on April 12.

"It is with shattered hearts we announce that we've lost a big part of who we are as a band and family. Our songstress Zanele 'Mazet' Maseko passed away this morning," the brief message stated.

Mina Nawe asked the country to hold the family in prayers and support during this difficult time.

"We humbly ask for your support during this difficult time as we hold hands with her family, friends and colleagues."

While there were many reports over the years about the group disintegrating, in their prime the groups' original members - J-luv, Carlo and Mazet - gave Mzansi many Afro-pop hits.

Mina Nawe was one of the most loved groups in the early 2000s with songs such as Where I wanna be and Le Ngoma Pt. 1.

In 2006 their second album, Njalo,saw them bag the prestigious Best Afro Album award at the Metro FM Music Awards. In the same year, the group was nominated for the Best Pop Album at the 12th SA Music Awards.

Tributes poured in from people all over the country who have made great memories to the tunes Mina Nawe gifted to Mzansi.

Here are some of the tributes below.

7 months ago

