Tributes pour in for Afro-pop group Mina Nawe's muso Zanele 'MaZet' Maseko

The SA entertainment industry suffered yet another loss of talent over the long weekend when veteran Afro-pop music group Mina Nawe announced the death of their lead songstress, Zanele "Mazet" Maseko.

Although information surrounding the cause of death is yet to be released, the group confirmed Zanele's death on their social media platforms on April 12.

"It is with shattered hearts we announce that we've lost a big part of who we are as a band and family. Our songstress Zanele 'Mazet' Maseko passed away this morning," the brief message stated.

Mina Nawe asked the country to hold the family in prayers and support during this difficult time.

"We humbly ask for your support during this difficult time as we hold hands with her family, friends and colleagues."