Zahara cancels over 18 gigs worldwide because of Covid-19

Like all South African artists, Zahara is counting the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic. She says she has lost gigs around the world, costing her thousands in lost revenue.

The musician has spent the last three weeks at home after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown last month to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

She told TshisaLIVE that she put all her gigs on hold after the announcement, including a residency at Emperors Palace in Gauteng.

“I was supposed to perform at Emperors Palace later this month but it has been postponed. We will announce new dates once the lockdown is over,” she said.