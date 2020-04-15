Euphonik vs ‘Black Twitter’: It’s just a handful of people with too much time on their hands

DJ Euphonik has a love-hate relationship with “Black Twitter” and on Tuesday took shots at the online community.

The muso has had his fair share of run-ins with Black Twitter over the years, leading to him topping the trends list dozens of times.

So when a follower suggested that the community was “disinfecting and fumigating the streets” during the lockdown, Euphonik couldn't help but weigh in.

He said some had “tried” him recently, over a disagreement he got into with a promoter, but he was having none of it.

“All they could do is try tease me. They don't understand we have a skin thicker than anything they could ever comprehend. Abazi,” he wrote.

He said that Black Twitter was nothing more than a “handful of people with multiple accounts and too much time on their hands”.

He said the community should do something more constructive with their time.

“They should use that level of time commitment on something bigger to benefit their families.”

Of course, Black Twitter hit back.

Soon the DJ's comments section was filled with jokes mocking the DJ.