TshisaLIVE

Euphonik vs ‘Black Twitter’: It’s just a handful of people with too much time on their hands

15 April 2020 - 18:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Euphonik has some words for Black Twitter.
DJ Euphonik has some words for Black Twitter.
Image: Daniel Born

DJ Euphonik has a love-hate relationship with “Black Twitter” and on Tuesday took shots at the online community.

The muso has had his fair share of run-ins with Black Twitter over the years, leading to him topping the trends list dozens of times.

So when a follower suggested that the community was “disinfecting and fumigating the streets” during the lockdown, Euphonik couldn't help but weigh in.

He said some had “tried” him recently, over a disagreement he got into with a promoter, but he was having none of it.

“All they could do is try tease me. They don't understand we have a skin thicker than anything they could ever comprehend. Abazi,” he wrote.

He said that Black Twitter was nothing more than a “handful of people with multiple accounts and too much time on their hands”.

He said the community should do something more constructive with their time.

“They should use that level of time commitment on something bigger to benefit their families.”

Of course, Black Twitter hit back.

Soon the DJ's comments section was filled with jokes mocking the DJ.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Euphonik’s advice to industry colleagues: 'Go tell the bank yourself that your gigs have been cancelled'

'So, rather go speak to them up front and make arrangements for them to give you a payment holiday'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Euphonik: Money is as important as the air we breathe

"A car you can pay off in five years. A property you can pay off in 20 years. The same price property, the same price car."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Euphonik agrees with Malema: 'You have an appointment with the future'

'We have an appointment with the future so suke’ndleleni! (get out of the way),' says Euphonik
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams SABC's decision to investigate Somizi over lockdown ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Fans heartbroken by Big Boy's scenes on 'Skeem Saam' TshisaLIVE
  3. 3 celebs whose pregnancies caught Mzansi off-guard! TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I am not above the law': Somizi speaks out after criminal charges opened TshisaLIVE
  5. I’m not appreciated enough in SA - Refilwe Modiselle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X