IN MEMES | Fans' biggest lesson from 'Mnakwethu'? Don’t let men steal your peace
While Musa Mseleku's reality show may have done a good job of “romanticising” polygamy, it seems that Mnakwethu has done the exact opposite for some in Mzansi.
Fans took to Twitter after another tell-all episode of Mnakwethu and there seems to be consensus that the lifestyle is essentially a joy and peace thief.
Tweeps were shocked by the “blatant disregard” the husbands had for their first wives, and the “disrespect” the “second wives” showed.
When viewers saw Makhosi (the sangoma) again, they were proud of her for choosing her peace of mind and stepping out of her marriage after her husband suggested that he needed to take wife number two.
Most fans remembered how earlier in the season Siphiwe's first wife, referred to as Makhosi because of her ancestral calling, was not only feisty, but full-on unimpressed with her husband. Siphiwe had been cheating with Zandi for a while and asked the show to help him suggest to his first wife that he take her as his second.
Makhosi still had all the right questions and a confidence that left tweeps thinking she probably knows something that both Siphiwe and Zandi are oblivious to.
She is a sangoma after all.
Check out the reactions to last night's show below.
#Mnakwethu maturity is learning to walk away from people and situations that threaten your peace of mind , self-respect, values or self worth. I respect you👏❤ pic.twitter.com/1qS2X67SnO— Mbalentle_Shalom (@mbalie_shalom) April 14, 2020
I feel like #Mnakwethu should have made the video conference call for the wives absent on the show coz I don't believe their husbands when they say "they get along" " everything is fine" pic.twitter.com/uWXyoRPEri— Kananelo Wesinyane (@KWesinyane) April 14, 2020
Give this lady a bells yooh the Questions 😂😂💔👏👏👌#Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/2M28ZhZrvG— Biya Zwelethu (@ZwelethuBiya) April 14, 2020
The second wives didn't get Sthembu memo.. They won't be last wives..they think it ends with them? #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/lkOxZkKzcb— morwedi wa Lehubedu👑 (@kgadiyamohlabe) April 14, 2020
#Mnakwethu— Pretty Tall Busisiwe Mdozene (@PMdozene) April 14, 2020
Thokoza GOGO
You loved, you strong, you deserve peace at your age. May God and abaphanzi see you through. Thokoza gogo🙏 thokoza Queen pic.twitter.com/1FPOfhCchp
Mnakwethu shows you that some people are better as side chicks than wife #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/btYXEXC8Wr— Ganthi (@nkuna_steph) April 14, 2020
#Mnakwethu people let’s make peace with these so called “second wives”, the fact that they dated married men is says a lot about them! pic.twitter.com/kPA6zY3KME— Xolanimxo3 (@Xolaningubane91) April 14, 2020
Polygamy doesnt change how a person feel about a woman ....we have guys who love their wives but deep down there is that ex that they are still in love with #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/6YRAHaQ9si— biko bigger (@N_many_mo) April 14, 2020
#Mnakwethu exposed Musa's true character. We were sold by how his wives had a sister-like bond, how he was splurging money on them, their "glamorous" lifestyle meant he knew what he was doing. The blind leading the blind. https://t.co/JdzphZlNNM— Jane 🎈 (@LenSigasa) April 14, 2020