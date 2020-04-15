Kelly Khumalo gets candid about lockdown: Drink or no drink, s*** is real

Like many South Africans, sis has been trying her best to hold her head high during this stressful time.

She's been home schooling her kids, drinking her gin and making homemade pasta. But on Tuesday she got real candid about the whole experience.

She shared her truth, which is an undeniable fact: “this is not fun any more”.

“A drink is no longer nice. Cooking is not fun any more. My eyes hurt from watching too much TV. My bed is depressing. I know this is for the best, but f**k this is tough. A hug would do” she admitted.

The singer even admitted that her “unending stash” of alcohol was not helping.

Besides, it is not fun drinking alone.