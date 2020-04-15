Letoya Makhene thanks her dad for giving her and Lebo his blessing

Actress and singer Letoya Makhene has penned a heartfelt letter thanking her father for his support of her relationship with businesswoman Lebohang Keswa.

Letoya's relationship hogged headlines earlier last month after Sunday World revealed that she was dating Keswa. Speaking to the paper, Toya said she was hesitant to reveal her new romance to her father, veteran musician Blondie Makhene, because of what he might say.

“My biggest fear was telling my dad and my children that mommy is in love with a woman. I was afraid of hurting them,” she said.

But Blondie has blessed their relationship and, in a letter addressed to her father, Letoya thank him for his undying support and advice.

“You know how much I've dealt with in my journey through life, daddy. How many times I've been told to repent and forsake my ancestors — for hell surely awaits me. Now — as we predicted — the same people are telling me once again that hell awaits me because I've finally found everything that I've ever prayed for in a lifelong partner.

“Thank you daddy for the blessing you gave us. Yours and God's is the only blessing that matters,” she said.