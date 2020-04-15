Penny Lebyane defends Mohale after lesson 'moemish'

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown last month to curb the spread of Covid-19, Mohale has been volunteering his services as an English teacher for grade 11 pupils online.

However a video of him teaching adjectives to a class went viral this week, with some criticising his explanations and examples.

His name dominated the Twitter trends list on Tuesday as fans weighed in on whether he should be teaching or not.

Penny stepped in to offer her support to the star, telling him that he is loved and “teaching more than just English”.