Sho Madjozi, Black Coffee & Cassper Nyovest join Global Citizen's Covid-19 relief TV special
Some of SA’s biggest musos have joined a prestigious list of entertainers from around the world on the line-up of Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home show this weekend.
The international advocacy organisation on Tuesday evening announced a second wave of artists that will perform or appear at the relief concert, including SA’s Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi and Nomzamo Mbatha.
They will be joined by the likes of Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Danai Gurira, David Beckham, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, John Legend, Kerry Washington, Lewis Hamilton, Lizzo, Samuel L Jackson and Stevie Wonder.
The line-up was curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga.
The One World: Together At Home concert will air on Saturday, April 18, on several online platforms, in support of health care workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic globally and the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Proceeds from the concert will go to equipping health care workers with protective equipment, and charities providing food, shelter and other resources to those in need.
The concert will also feature interviews with experts and health care workers battling the disease, to encourage governments, philanthropists and ordinary people to unite in response to the pandemic.
“As we honour and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together At Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end Covid-19.
“Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else's,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evan said in a statement.