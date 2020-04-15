Sho Madjozi, Black Coffee & Cassper Nyovest join Global Citizen's Covid-19 relief TV special

Some of SA’s biggest musos have joined a prestigious list of entertainers from around the world on the line-up of Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home show this weekend.

The international advocacy organisation on Tuesday evening announced a second wave of artists that will perform or appear at the relief concert, including SA’s Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi and Nomzamo Mbatha.

They will be joined by the likes of Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Danai Gurira, David Beckham, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, John Legend, Kerry Washington, Lewis Hamilton, Lizzo, Samuel L Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

The line-up was curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga.