'This virus is lethal'- Tbo Touch loses friend in New York to Covid-19

The star, who has been sharing hope during the pandemic through motivational messages and live interviews with religious leaders, broke the news to fans and said it was a “difficult” time for him.

“This is going to be very difficult for me, I lost a friend this early morning in Brooklyn, NY, but the show must go on,” he said, before introducing a chat with American Bishop Noel Jones.

Though Touch did not go into details about his friend's death, he warned that “this virus is lethal”.

Fans flooded the comments section of his post and live videos to offer their condolences and support to the star.

He thanked them for their love and said he wanted to share some inspiration to those who were suffering with “the new normal”.

“I am not waiting for Covid-19 to be over and say we survived it. No, we are not surviving this one. We are thriving over this one. We are rising higher over this one. We are coming out conquerors.”

He said we need to stop praying for God to bring us through it, but to prepare us to be leaders once the pandemic was over.

“This is going to take some work, not just praying,” he added.