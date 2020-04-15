WATCH | Cassper on why he ain’t afraid of getting in the ring with AKA!

Rapper Cassper Nyovest wants to make it clear that he isn't afraid to step into a boxing ring with AKA.

Speaking on the boxing match proposed by AKA that set Twitter on fire a few weeks ago, Cassper wants Mzansi to know that he can take on the Supa Mega.

"But from the bottom of my heart, if there's something that I want people to know is that in terms of getting in the ring with him, I'm not against that. I'm not against getting in the ring because boxing is a sport and I'm very competitive and I don't think there's anything that he can beat me at," he said during an interview with Slikour on Instagram Live.

Cass made it known that nothing was confirmed as far as "contracts are concerned" and that the proposal wasn't a new idea as he had also previously mentioned it. However, the rapper said for him it was just wrong timing and the approach AKA used put him off.

While he isn't willing to tell Mzansi if he'll reconsider the boxing match at a later stage, the one thing the rapper is sure of at the moment is that he will never be able to forgive AKA for insulting his parents the way he did.

"I won't be able to ever like forgive for (insulting) my folks," he said.

Watch the rest of the interview below.