WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi sings Amanda Black's Amazulu
Musician Amanda Black is over the moon after Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi shared a video of herself singing one of her hit songs, 'Amazulu.'
She was clearly in disbelief when Zozi shared the video, saying “a whole Miss Universe is singing my song, I love her to bits”.
A Whole Miss Universe 💃🏾💃🏾😍🥰🥰— #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) April 14, 2020
Yhoo guys an entire Miss Universe singing my song, i love her to bits!!! 😍😍😍 @zozitunzi ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoL2b0DDQL
Zozi said the song comforts her in tough times, and that she's been feeling a little sad and homesick in the past few days.
“I find a lot of strength in healing and music. I found this video that I took days ago when I was feeling down, homesick and just a little sad,” she wrote before wishing all her followers comfort as the world lives in fear of the spread of coronavirus.
“I pray that in this time of uncertainty you all find peace and solace in whatever your heaven may be. Love and light to everyone, be blessed.”
Here are four other times Zozibini serenaded us with her musical talent:
Beyoncé- Sandcastles
Miss Universe @zozitunzi is MOLTITALENTED, she can sing too 🙆♂️😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/4rGd3DLD0k— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) December 17, 2019
Thandiswa Mazwai- Ingoma
Happy birthday @thandiswamazwai https://t.co/oJi6Gw7aBm pic.twitter.com/8W9eU29QT7— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) March 31, 2020
Ariana Grande- Almost is never enough
View this post on Instagram
Something different for my feed. Something I wouldn’t dare do outside of my room but since we’re all virtually inviting each other into our homes and hanging out, here’s what I do when I’m alone. What have you been doing to keep yourselves distracted and entertained? DM me at @missuniverse and tell me. Or you could post your activities and #UniverseUnited so I can see your posts and we can all keep each other company❤️
Elle Tisane- Nobody But You
So we have a singing #MissUniverseSouthAfrica2019 mabethunana... #ZozibiniTunzi pic.twitter.com/dmUcdbiuAH— Dumza Maswana (@dumzamaswana) December 10, 2019