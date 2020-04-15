TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi sings Amanda Black's Amazulu

15 April 2020 - 08:50 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi is the new Miss Universe.
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi is the new Miss Universe.
Image: Supplied

Musician Amanda Black is over the moon after Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi shared a video of herself singing one of her hit songs, 'Amazulu.'

She was clearly in disbelief when Zozi shared the video, saying “a whole Miss Universe is singing my song, I love her to bits”.

Zozi said the song comforts her in tough times, and that she's been feeling a little sad and homesick in the past few days.

“I find a lot of strength in healing and music. I found this video that I took days ago when I was feeling down, homesick and just a little sad,” she wrote before wishing all her followers comfort as the world lives in fear of the spread of coronavirus.

“I pray that in this time of uncertainty you all find peace and solace in whatever your heaven may be. Love and light to everyone, be blessed.”

Here are four other times Zozibini serenaded us with her musical talent:

Beyoncé- Sandcastles 

Thandiswa Mazwai- Ingoma 

Ariana Grande- Almost is never enough 

Elle Tisane- Nobody But You

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now.
News
1 day ago

Election, not coronavirus, KO's football in Burundi

Burundi, the last African country to allow football to continue through the coronavirus pandemic, suspended its league on Monday but made no ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Beware of coronavirus-related phishing e-mail attacks

Phishing e-mail attacks - often related to the coronavirus pandemic - have shown a marked increase since the start of the year, warn cyber security ...
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams SABC's decision to investigate Somizi over lockdown ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Fans heartbroken by Big Boy's scenes on 'Skeem Saam' TshisaLIVE
  3. 3 celebs whose pregnancies caught Mzansi off-guard! TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I am not above the law': Somizi speaks out after criminal charges opened TshisaLIVE
  5. I’m not appreciated enough in SA - Refilwe Modiselle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X