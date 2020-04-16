TshisaLIVE

Boity thanks fans for unwavering support: Your love keeps me going

16 April 2020 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Boity is ready to let go of her 'thickums' version.
Boity is ready to let go of her 'thickums' version.
Image: Instagram/Boity/Ntsakisi Mathebula

TV personality and rapper Boity finally opened up about her struggles with her record label, her battle to get rid of the “thickums” version of herself and whether she plans on introducing Mzansi to her father in what was the “realest” episode of her reality TV show yet.

Fans filled Boity's TL with love as they watched her narrate her struggles on their small screens, encouraging her to keep her head high through it all. Even though some of the issues she addressed in the show have been public for a while, fans were grateful that Boity didn't hide the “not so great” moments in her otherwise glamorous life.

Now I feel bad for wanting new music ...  yeah no, we honestly don't know what happens behind scenes. You'll get through everything. You're strong,” one fan tweeted during the show.

As the front row seat to Boity's life gets cosier, fans have also been able to ask her if she'll ever include her father in her show. Boity said no, at least not in the current season.

But more than anything, Boity is grateful for the love she gets from her fans, which she said keeps her going.

Thank you wholeheartedly to all my supporters. Honestly, your love keeps me going.

I know things are incredibly tough right now so it’s important that we try as much as possible to keep a positive attitude. There is nothing better than gratitude. I am very thankful for my health and safety,” she also said.

Many others flooded her TL with encouraging words as she spoke about how she was ready to get her “old” body back. Boity has opened up about how much weight gain has affected her before.

In the show, Boity even told her mom - who told her that she's fine as is - that she was going to fight to get her body back.

In an interview with Drum magazine, Boity said her hectic work schedule left little or no time for gym, which resulted in her gaining weight. 

“Last year I didn’t post any bikini pictures because I was feeling fat and my clothes really didn’t fit. People who say ‘a little bit of weight gain’ are being kind. I’ve gained a lot of weight. My mom even disses me a few times on the show about it.

“It’s something I’m very insecure about. I even got rid of my scale when I saw how much weight I gained. But I’m working on getting my body back,” she revealed.

MORE

5 moments from Boity’s reality show that kept the nation entertained during trying times

Boity was the first local celebrity to have a reality show on BET Africa.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Boity Thulo causes a storm for tweeting her 'lockdown shopping' trip

All tweeps were saying was "Stay home, sis!"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Boity dishes on her relationship with Maps: There are no vibes, we are homies

Boity x Maps could be the best part of 2020 so far!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams SABC's decision to investigate Somizi over lockdown ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Fans heartbroken by Big Boy's scenes on 'Skeem Saam' TshisaLIVE
  3. Sophie Ndaba honoured by 'lockdown' praise: 'God is showing my haters I didn’t ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Pallance Dladla slams reports he 'dumped' Isibaya TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Cassper on why he ain’t afraid of getting in the ring with AKA! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X