Boity thanks fans for unwavering support: Your love keeps me going

TV personality and rapper Boity finally opened up about her struggles with her record label, her battle to get rid of the “thickums” version of herself and whether she plans on introducing Mzansi to her father in what was the “realest” episode of her reality TV show yet.

Fans filled Boity's TL with love as they watched her narrate her struggles on their small screens, encouraging her to keep her head high through it all. Even though some of the issues she addressed in the show have been public for a while, fans were grateful that Boity didn't hide the “not so great” moments in her otherwise glamorous life.

“Now I feel bad for wanting new music ... yeah no, we honestly don't know what happens behind scenes. You'll get through everything. You're strong,” one fan tweeted during the show.

As the front row seat to Boity's life gets cosier, fans have also been able to ask her if she'll ever include her father in her show. Boity said no, at least not in the current season.

But more than anything, Boity is grateful for the love she gets from her fans, which she said keeps her going.

“Thank you wholeheartedly to all my supporters. Honestly, your love keeps me going.

“I know things are incredibly tough right now so it’s important that we try as much as possible to keep a positive attitude. There is nothing better than gratitude. I am very thankful for my health and safety,” she also said.