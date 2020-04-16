TshisaLIVE

Cassper snaps at troll who misspelt his name: Put some respect on my name!

16 April 2020 - 15:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Cassper Nyovest wasn't impressed with a tweep who misspelled his name.
Cassper Nyovest wasn't impressed with a tweep who misspelled his name.
Image: Cassper Nyovest/ Instagram

Sure... Cassper Nyovest is used to people randomly dissing his rap skills and criticising him for practically every move he makes, but if there's one thing he just can't stand, it's when people misspells his name. That infuriates him.

The rapper couldn't hide just how annoyed he was when a troll came for him on Twitter and had the audacity to incorrectly spell his rap name.

It all started after the tweep claimed that he was yet to hear a "masterpiece" from Cassper.  

Let's just say...Cass hit back hard. 

"I don't care about your opinion, just spell my name right damnit! Put some respect on my name!" Cassper said.

The rapper went on to tweet about how he knows for a fact that he'll always have haters and that people will never truly appreciate him or his talent.

"I know y'all will never stop acting like I can't rap but don't ever think I believe those lies. Hahaha. I rapped with Black Thought, skang chaila ka malaatie! I'm not your mate!

"People who don't like you will never see any good in you. I mean (I) keep giving verse after verse especially on features, I keep standing out on songs with "the best rappers" but still, they would rather talk about Monate Mpolaye. That's why I will forever be rude to haters!" he said.

Cass went on to tell his fans how he always knows which of his songs are potential hits and how no matter the reaction his confidence in his ability to make hits never fades.

Read the rest of his tweets below.

Well... guess there's nothing more to say then.

For everybody at the back... It's C A S S P E R. Put two "s" in it!

That's that on that!

MORE

Cassper on lockdown: You know what sucks more than staying home? Dying!

"Stay home, broski. Boredom is way better than death or getting arrested."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper Nyovest gets real on how the state of his home province 'hurts' him

"Now all you hear are stories of how beautiful things used to be," Cassper said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Cassper on why he ain’t afraid of getting in the ring with AKA!

"I'm very competitive and I don't think there's anything that he can beat me at," Cassper said about AKA.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Cassper finally drops 'Amademoni' and fans are ready to crown him king!

Cassper is also working on a 'FIFA app' for his games
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams SABC's decision to investigate Somizi over lockdown ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Fans heartbroken by Big Boy's scenes on 'Skeem Saam' TshisaLIVE
  3. Sophie Ndaba honoured by 'lockdown' praise: 'God is showing my haters I didn’t ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Pallance Dladla slams reports he 'dumped' Isibaya TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Cassper on why he ain’t afraid of getting in the ring with AKA! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X