Cassper snaps at troll who misspelt his name: Put some respect on my name!
Sure... Cassper Nyovest is used to people randomly dissing his rap skills and criticising him for practically every move he makes, but if there's one thing he just can't stand, it's when people misspells his name. That infuriates him.
The rapper couldn't hide just how annoyed he was when a troll came for him on Twitter and had the audacity to incorrectly spell his rap name.
It all started after the tweep claimed that he was yet to hear a "masterpiece" from Cassper.
Let's just say...Cass hit back hard.
"I don't care about your opinion, just spell my name right damnit! Put some respect on my name!" Cassper said.
I don't care about your opinion, just SPELL MY NAME RIGHT DAMMIT!!!! Put some respect on my name!!!! Tsek!! https://t.co/jcrPy5NM3I— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 15, 2020
The rapper went on to tweet about how he knows for a fact that he'll always have haters and that people will never truly appreciate him or his talent.
"I know y'all will never stop acting like I can't rap but don't ever think I believe those lies. Hahaha. I rapped with Black Thought, skang chaila ka malaatie! I'm not your mate!
"People who don't like you will never see any good in you. I mean (I) keep giving verse after verse especially on features, I keep standing out on songs with "the best rappers" but still, they would rather talk about Monate Mpolaye. That's why I will forever be rude to haters!" he said.
Cass went on to tell his fans how he always knows which of his songs are potential hits and how no matter the reaction his confidence in his ability to make hits never fades.
Read the rest of his tweets below.
I know yall will never stop acting like I can't rap but don't ever think I believe those lies. Hahaha. I rapped with Black Thought, skang chaila ka malaatie!!! Im not your mate!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 15, 2020
Bro, my feature pen is deadly!!!! They know it+!!! https://t.co/KIHwrZ5TV0— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 15, 2020
I feel it it in my soul bro. It's just a gift you have from God. It also goes with being aligned with the culture, you can tell where music is going so you can put your best foot forward and they will catch up. Watch how everybody gone jump on drill beats after Amademoni!!!! https://t.co/kpudRyD909— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 15, 2020
Well... guess there's nothing more to say then.
For everybody at the back... It's C A S S P E R. Put two "s" in it!
That's that on that!