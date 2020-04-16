Cassper snaps at troll who misspelt his name: Put some respect on my name!

Sure... Cassper Nyovest is used to people randomly dissing his rap skills and criticising him for practically every move he makes, but if there's one thing he just can't stand, it's when people misspells his name. That infuriates him.

The rapper couldn't hide just how annoyed he was when a troll came for him on Twitter and had the audacity to incorrectly spell his rap name.

It all started after the tweep claimed that he was yet to hear a "masterpiece" from Cassper.

Let's just say...Cass hit back hard.

"I don't care about your opinion, just spell my name right damnit! Put some respect on my name!" Cassper said.