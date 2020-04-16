Lasizwe claps back after being dragged for telling people to use electricity he bought them wisely

While many South Africans are facing the tough effects of the lockdown, SA's faves like Lasizwe are outchea doing their bit by giving back to those in need.

Stepping in to play the good Samaritan, the YouTube sensation has been hard at work, showing off his spirit of compassion by blessing the masses with free electricity.

Taking to Twitter, Lasizwe asked tweeps to send him their meter numbers so that he could buy them electricity.

“Let's bring light to the Twitter streets, send me your meter numbers. Let Lasizwe bless you with some electricity.”