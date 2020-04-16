TshisaLIVE

Lasizwe claps back after being dragged for telling people to use electricity he bought them wisely

16 April 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Lasizwe claps back at trolls for shading his act of kindness.
Image: Instagram/Lasizwe

While many South Africans are facing the tough effects of the lockdown, SA's faves like Lasizwe are outchea doing their bit by giving back to those in need.

Stepping in to play the good Samaritan, the YouTube sensation has been hard at work, showing off his spirit of compassion by blessing the masses with free electricity.

Taking to Twitter, Lasizwe asked tweeps to send him their meter numbers so that he could buy them electricity.

“Let's bring light to the Twitter streets, send me your meter numbers. Let Lasizwe bless you with some electricity.”

After helping many tweeps keep their lights on, Lasizwe advised them to use the units he bought them sparingly.

“To everyone I bought electricity for, please use it wisely.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lasizwe explained that he decided to buy electricity for people to help those who were in need. 

“In some households, electricity is a crucial need and people work so hard to keep the lights on, and when the lights are on at least there's entertainment that way they don't move around or get bored in their house.

“Electricity is a huge need for South Africans, and without it, you can't cook or make fire outside, you can't do the basic essentials that government have put in place for us to be doing.” 

Though Lasizwe's intentions seemed pure to some, others said the YouTuber's comment didn't sit well with them as he sounded “controlling”. 

Not one to take backlash lying down, Lasizwe jokingly clapped back at a troll, saying he “hated the internet so much”. This after the troll made a silly joke about people being in trouble with Lasizwe if he found their geysers on.

As many took his tweet out of context, Lasizwe put things back into perspective and gave them an example about what he meant by “using their electricity wisely”.

Even though many were happy to see Lasizwe making a positive change during these trying times, others took jabs at him which landed his name on the trends list on Wednesday evening.

He also told TshisaLIVE how he dealt with backlash of being dragged for wanting to help. “I think people on social media like to comment without reasoning and the problem is I'd also say “Okay, guys send your meter numbers” and if I don't show people proof that I bought the electricity they'd call me out saying that I'm a liar but when I do post people will say I'm bragging and showing off.”

“So, these social media people don't know what they want. Do they want people to help or do they not want us not to help? Because when we help they say we are gloating and when we don't they say celebs don't care about people in the country.”

Here are some of the reactions:

