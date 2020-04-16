Warren Masemola on challenges he faced with new Netflix series role
‘This has been my most challenging role to date, the realness drew me in’
Actor Warren Masemola has revealed how challenged he was by his role on Tjovitjo, which can now be viewed on Netflix.
Being one of SA’s most popular television shows to date, the local dance drama first came out in 2017 on SABC 1.
The show follows real-life pantsula dancers on their daily grind who are led by a disgruntled former dancer played by Warren.
The South African Film & Television Awards (Safta) winning actor took to Instagram to reflect on his character in the dance drama, which he said was his most challenging role yet. Warren also expressed how glad he was to be part of a series that showcased the realness of the country.
"This has been my most challenging role to date, the realness drew me in. It is the state of the nation at the moment. So much of it is heartbreaking to watch because it is so real. It is the places and the people that the country doesn't normally see on TV.”
During an interview with Rams Mabote on Metro FM in 2018 Warren spoke about how deep adulthood really was when he left school. He also expressed how he realised he would be working from one contract to another as a freelancer.
“I've always had a fear of being out of work. I realised straight out of drama school that I was going to be a contract worker for the rest of my career. I always had the fear of not being in a job.”
The celebrated actor also reflected on a time when he was going through the most financially.
“I've been very broke before. When I finished drama school, starting out as an actor, it was really tough. I shared a two-bedroom cottage with a friend of mine ... it was six months of being really bad. We had to do odd jobs and go on to other things.”